.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said God did not make a mistake by making Nigeria a multi-ethnic nation.

He added that Nigerians must appreciate God for bringing everyone together in one country.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“God did not make a mistake when he created over 250 different ethnic groups and decided to put them in a place called Nigeria,” Buhari said.

He said Nigerians must appreciate God for bringing everyone together.

“We must appreciate God for bringing us together. He knows what he was doing. He didn’t make a mistake,” the President noted.

Describing Nigeria as “a great country’’ endowed with human and natural resources, President said, “We have challenges in trying to get people to understand us.

“With my experience as a governor, Minister of Petroleum, Head of State, Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund, I thought I had seen it all, but Nigeria has a way of going at its own speed.

“My morale is raised by your visit. I very much appreciate it.’’

Buhari recalled what he described as Pastor Kumuyi’s “intellectual achievements’’ as a scholar and university lecturer before going into full-time ministry, adding that he was “excited a great deal’’ for the General Superintendent’s acceptance of government’s invitation to preach the sermon at the country’s 58th independence anniversary.

“Thank you very much,’’ the President said.

In his remarks, Kumuyi, who leads one of the country’s largest Pentecostal churches, said it was an honour to be received by the President on a busy day as October 1.

He told the President that he appreciated the government.

“Please, remain focused and courageous and do what is right. Not everyone will support you publicly, but we are praying for you so that your tenure will be one of progress and prosperity for the country,’’ Kumuyi told Buhari.

The General Superintendent was accompanied by his wife, Esther, and pastors Samuel Afuwape, Chike Onwuasoanya and Seyin Malomo, the Chaplain of Aso Villa Chapel.