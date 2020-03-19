<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governors of 36 states of the federation and Heads of Federal Government agencies have agreed to work together to tackle the novel Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

This much was disclosed on Thursday evening by representatives of both the Governors and Heads of Agencies while briefing State House Correspondents after the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by the Vice President Professor Yemi Osibanjo at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Nasarawa counterpart, Governor Abdullahi Sule revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele; Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), etc briefed the Council on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effects on humans and economy.





Obaseki said Governors have all agreed to work together with all the agencies to ensure a collective war against the disease.

Also speaking at the briefing, Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu revealed that the number of Coronavirus cases have risen to 12 as more people have tested positive of the disease.

He however promised that Federal Government in conjunction with relevant agencies and State Governors are working together to mitigate the scourge.

Ihekweazu also advised Nigerians to pay attention to all the health advisory to avoid the spread of the novel Coronavirus.