



Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has received the 24 Kagara students freed after their abduction by gunmen for 10 days

Six staff of the Government Science College and eight relations, abducted by the gunmen, were also received by the governor.

They were all abducted on 17 February and released today.

Bello clarified the number of students and staff of the college abducted by the bandits.





He said they were released at about 4 a.m today.

One of the students is in the hospital, suffering from excessive exhaustion, he said.

” They are being medically checked and will be monitored for a few days before being reunited with their families.

The governor said the release was possible through joint efforts of security, traditional leaders and stakeholders.

He said that the state government would find a lasting solution to the beastly acts.

“They have been through tremendous torture and will soon be reunited with their loved ones`”, he said.