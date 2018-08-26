Commended has come the way of the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, for facilitating and encouraging the reconciliation process he initiated to bring back members of the former APC State Executive Committee (SEC) who sought to form a parallel SEC of the party.

Speaking at the APC expanded State Caucus meeting in Uyo at the weekend, Senator Godswill Akpabio for the huge support he has rendered to the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, Ekere promptly donated computer laptops to enhance the exercise when the turnout of members and would-be members became overwhelming.

“I want to thank His Excellency, Obong Nsima Ekere, for the very, very serious assistance he gave for the membership registration and revalidation exercise,” he said. “He played a very major role in the exercise. Party is about sacrifice.”

Akpabio charged other leaders of the party to support the registration exercise which he described as a census of voters for the 2019 elections

The Caucus Chairman, Atuekong Don Etiebet, who presented Akpabio to the caucus members, said APC members were proud to have such a political juggernaut in their fold, stressing that the state was now 100 per cent APC.

He urged all aspirants to elective positions to work hard to win the forthcoming primaries since there would not be any form of imposition of candidates.

The caucus meeting was attended by a host of APC chieftains including the State Chairman, Mr. Ini Okopido, the Managing Director of Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, Mr. Umana Umana, the National Population Commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Engr. Ben Ukpong, the NDDC State Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Samuel Frank, the Director of Air Worthiness Standard at Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Chief Ita Awak, the Member representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Emmanuel Ekon, two House of Assembly Members, Sir Nse Ntuen and Elder Gabriel Toby, former Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Senator John Udoedehe, former Minister for Women Affairs, Obong Rita Akpan, and former Military Administrator of Rivers State, Group Captain Ewang Sam Ewang (retd.).

Others were Senator Aloysius Etok, Otuekong Sunny Jackson Udoh, Chief Edet Nkpubre, Arc. Otu Ita-Toyo, Barr. Effiong Abia, Dr. Edet Attih, Dr. Maurice Ebong, Sir Etekamba Umoren, Mr. Victor Antai, Sir Ibanga Akpabio, Mr. Godwin Afangideh, Dr. Etido Ibekwe, Mr. Martin Umana, Elder Aniefiok Thompson (Winmos), Barr. Bassey Essien, Dr. Emaeyak Ukpong, Sir Emmanuel Ekpenyong (Tempo), Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo and Mr. Robinson Uwak.