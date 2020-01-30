<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The call by the National Assembly for the sack of the country’s Service Chiefs may not see the light of day following the inability of the National Security Council (NSC) to discuss the suggestions of the two chambers during Thursday’s council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

This much was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Munguno (Rtd) while briefing State House Correspondents at Presidential Villa Abuja after the council meeting.

According to him, “the issue of the National Assembly resolutions did not come up during our meeting”

On what transpired in the meeting, the NSA made it clear that it will be improper to divulge security matters but went ahead to give highlights of what was discussed in the Council’s meeting today.





“We just concluded the meeting of the National Security Council, the National Security Council is the highest organ of the National Security body of the country chaired by His Excellency the President of Nigeria.

“We normally hold this meeting on quarterly basis and this the first of the year. We scheduled the meeting for this morning and the meeting basically made an appraisal of the security situation in the country and took a look at the possibilities and opportunities available to government in addressing most of the recent challenges.

“There were discussions and at the end of the day the most important thing we came up with is the need for collaboration both in government agencies and the larger Nigerian society because of the nature of the insurgency we are faced with, the complexity, the multiplicity of all kinds of issues, there is need for both parties, governmental agencies on one hand and the wider society to collaborate more vigorously. There is need for us to deal with this problem in a comprehensive manner.

“Therefore Council has decided to take a closer look at these issues that will help us not just at the federal and state levels but right down to the local government level. This is going to be done after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders”.