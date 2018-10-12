



President Muhammadu Buhari has identified making Nigeria better as a singular objective and warned sternly that the government would deal with those toying with the unity of the country.

President Buhari spoke about the nation’s unity when he received Eze Abdulfatah Emetumah III, the Offor of the Umuofor Kingdom and the Chief Imam of Oguta LGA, Imo State.

Mr Femi Adesina, the spokesman to the President reported that President also said the Federal Government was ready to contend with “anyone who is against the peace and unity of Nigeria’’.

“Anybody that tries to joke with the unity of this country has a problem as long as we are alive,” the president warned.

The President explained that the he was elected into power to make the country better, and stressed that he was going to play the role.

“Our single objective is how to make Nigeria better and we will never get tired,” he said.

President Buhari thanked the delegation for identifying with the progress made so far by his administration in moving the nation forward.

He assured them that their well thought out recommendations on engendering unity in the country would be considered.

Earlier, Eze Emetumah commended the President for demonstrating his love for Nigerians and Nigeria through purposeful leadership in the last three years.

He said, “Your Excellency, from birth, you have a mission for Nigeria and you, have demonstrated this in your career as a soldier, Minister, Head of State, in PTF and now President.

“You have fought for the unity of this nation and its enemies, we know very well that you won’t tolerate anything that would affect its unity and our collective existence”.

According to the royal father and cleric, it is noteworthy that under the present administration, ‘‘dissemblers like Boko Haram and other anarchists have tasted the bitter pills’.’

“In agriculture, today locally produced rice has outnumbered the imported, while critical infrastructure especially Federal roads across the nation have improved and are still improving,” he added.