



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja, said Nigeria was prepared to help South Sudan stabilise politically and economically.

He made the promise while receiving Special Envoy of the South Sudanese President, Ezekiel Gatkuoth, in the State House.

The president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the president noted that Nigeria and Sudan had a lot in common in the area of developmental aspirations.

“It has not been smooth sailing for us all the way, too. But since South Sudan wants to share from our experience, we will support where we can, and pray hard for your stability,” he quoted Buhari as saying.

The statement also said the president advised the leaders of South Sudan to keep making sacrifices “till the environment is completely stabilised,” adding that stability should always be number one priority.

“You can’t manage a country efficiently till you have first stabilised it. Then, the economy must follow. You must provide jobs for the people, particularly the youths.

“Also, you need to check corruption. Guide your national resources jealously. We will do our best to support,” the president said.

The statement added that Gatkuoth, who is also Sudan’s Petroleum Minister, said Buhari was widely admired across the continent for his role in fighting corruption, pointing out that it was the reason the African Union made him a champion of the anti-corruption crusade in Africa.

He also said Gatkuoth disclosed that South Sudan was putting its house in order but however, needed assistance from Nigeria in the areas of security transformation, constitutional reforms, and infrastructural development.