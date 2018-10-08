



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday hosted the Xplicit Dancers to a breakfast at the the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Xplicit Dancers are young boys and girls, who engage in vigorous and scintillating dancing to entertain their audiences.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s special adviser on Media and Publicity in a statement in Abuja the dancers were in Abuja to show their dancing prowess at the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said their performance at Eagle Square on Saturday night earned them the invitation to breakfast at State House on Sunday.

Adesina quoted the President at the event as saying: “I am very impressed with your performance. It must have taken a lot of discipline and training.

“To dance with such dexterity is fantastic. I congratulate you.’’

The father of the home, David Abraham, and a graduate of Business Administration, explained that the young dancers, aged between 11 and 27 years, are mostly orphans.

He said they were taken off the streets, and brought up at Explicit Home of Favour Initiative, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He revealed that the Home of Favour Initiative, which was established in 2004, was funded from takings at dance appearances and freewill contributions.

“I love to dance, and I was dancing in church one day, when God told me that dancing is not enough. I was instructed to take orphans off the streets, and empower them,” Abraham said.

According to him, his wife, Oluwakemi, serves as mother, and they jointly run the registered welfare home, adding that they have two biological children of their own.

He told President Buhari: “I still feel this is a dream, and if it is, I don’t want to wake from it. Thanks sir, for being a father. Because you invited us to have breakfast with you, came down to our level, stood on the line with us to take your own meal, ate with us, favour will not depart from you.’’

Fourteen members of the dance group were at the breakfast meeting, though the home currently has an enrolment of 56 people.

They had numbered up to 100 at a certain time, but 45 have graduated, 10 got married, and are pursuing their professional and domestic lives.