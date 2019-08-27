<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Monaco summer-signing Henry Onyekuru has returned to Turkey to reunite with his former Galatasaray teammates and coaches.

After helping Monaco to a 2-2 draw against Nimes on Sunday, the Nigeria international visited the Lions’ training at Florya Metin Oktay Facilities the following day

Onyekuru spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Galatasaray where he scored 16 goals in 39 appearances and won the domestic double of the Super Lig and Turkish Cup.

The 22-year-old completed a five-year deal to Monaco from Everton this summer but he took time out to send his best wishes to Fatih Terim’s side for the 2019-20 season.