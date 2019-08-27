Monaco summer-signing Henry Onyekuru has returned to Turkey to reunite with his former Galatasaray teammates and coaches.

After helping Monaco to a 2-2 draw against Nimes on Sunday, the Nigeria international visited the Lions’ training at Florya Metin Oktay Facilities the following day

‪📸 Geçtiğimiz sezon takımımızla birlikte çifte şampiyonluk yaşayan Henry Onyekuru, bugün antrenmanımızı ziyaret ederek Teknik Direktörümüz Fatih Terim ve takım arkadaşlarına yeni sezon için başarılar diledi.‬

Onyekuru spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Galatasaray where he scored 16 goals in 39 appearances and won the domestic double of the Super Lig and Turkish Cup.

The 22-year-old completed a five-year deal to Monaco from Everton this summer but he took time out to send his best wishes to Fatih Terim’s side for the 2019-20 season.

