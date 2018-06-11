The Mokwa-Jebba Road which was closed after the bridge close to Mowo Junction on the road collapsed on Saturday evening after a heavy downpour has been reopened temporarily to traffic.

This follows a promise by the Minister of Works, Power, and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, that the road would be restored within 72 hours.

The Federal Road Safety Corps reports that palliative repairs have been effected on the collapsed bridge while permanent repairs are being worked on.

The Corps through its Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement confirmed the development.

Kazeem said the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, expressed satisfaction with the promptness at which the remedial work was done on the Mokwa-Jebba Road.

He said the personnel of the corps would be on the ground to carry out traffic control and traffic calming until permanent repairs were made to the bridge.