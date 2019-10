Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, was at the scene of the fire outbreak in Onitsha, Anambra state, on Friday.

A tanker laden with petroleum products had fallen into a ditch and spilled its contents, resulting in an explosion on Wednesday.

The fire razed structures, including shops, on Upper Iweka road and at Ochanja market in the commercial city.

HM, @FMHDSD @Sadiya_farouq on a condolence visit to victims of the recent fire outbreak in Onitsha, Anambra State. "The responses we provide will ensure both victims and communities are rehabilitated" she reiterated. pic.twitter.com/QNm49W8upR — Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (@FMHDSD) October 18, 2019