American pop singer, Mariah Carey, has broken three world records with her ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ single.

Sharing the news on her verified Instagram handle, Mariah said that the awards were presented to her over the weekend by the Guinness World Records.

Captioning photos from the moment, which she shared on Tuesday, Mariah said, “Thank you so much Guinness World Records for honouring me with three records in the 2020 book! Michael from @guinnessworldrecords presented me with a certificate on stage, so naturally, I asked him to join us for the #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou finale! 😉🎅💝.”

Confirming the news, Guinness World Records said that Mariah is being recognised as the highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Billboard US Hot 100 by a solo artist.

Carey’s record-breaking single has also now earned the Guinness World Records titles for the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (female) (10,819,009 streams in December 2018) and most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song (20) titles.

Guinness World Records adjudicator, Michael Empric said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Mariah Carey into the Guinness World Records family through her incredible achievements for her hit single.

“This song has become a holiday staple, and it is very fitting to recognize this iconic tune in the 2020 book on its 25th anniversary celebration.”