The longest lunar eclipse, or blood moon, of the 21st century has delighted stargazers.

Totality lasted for an impressive one hour 43 minutes, only four minutes shorter than the longest lunar eclipse possible.

The eclipse lasted so long because the moon was at its furthest point from the earth, which is when it moves the slowest in its orbit and also appears smaller.

It was also helped by the fact that the earth was near its further point from the sun, making its shadow appear larger.

The eclipse started at 17:14 GMT, and totality began at 19:30 GMT.

North and South America missed the show, because it was daylight when the eclipse was taking place, meaning they were pointing towards the Sun, away from the moon.

The Americas will have the best view of the next lunar eclipse, however, on January 21, 2019.