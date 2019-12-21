The FIFA Club World Cup is an annual tournament that features the winners of the continental confederations as well as the host's league champions. SHOWKAT SHAFI-AL JAZEERA

Liverpool beat Brazil’s Flamengo 1-0 to win the FIFA Club World Cup at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

It is the first time Liverpool have won the competition, which features each continent’s champions, and they became only the second English team to lift the trophy after Manchester United in 2008.

Brazilian Firmino drilled home the winner in the ninth minute of extra time to secure victory for Juergen Klopp’s European champions and Premier League leaders.

While teams from Asia, Africa and Mexico all relish the chance to share the stage with the big names, for the South Americans this competition has always carried some weighty prestige. SORIN FURCOI-AL JAZEERA

Saturday's final was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino as well as more than 45,000 spectators. SHOWKAT SHAFI-AL JAZEERA

The Club World Cup, which concluded on Saturday with Liverpool against Flamengo, has been a soft-landing for Qatar. SORIN FURCOI-AL JAZEERA

Levelled at 0-0, the match went into extra time. SORIN FURCOI-AL JAZEERA

The Club World Cup is perceived as a more important tournament in South America than it is in Europe. SHOWKAT SHAFI-AL JAZEERA

Liverpool avenged their loss to Flamengo when the two teams last met at the 1981 Intercontinental Cup. SORIN FURCOI-AL JAZEERA

It has been a memorable year for the Reds, who beat Tottenham Hotspur for a sixth European Champions League title in June to qualify for the Club World Cup. SHOWKAT SHAFI-AL JAZEERA

Flamengo have long been one of the biggest clubs in Brazil. SORIN FURCOI-AL JAZEERA

The Reds have played in three previous finals, in various incarnations, in 1981, 1985 and 2005 but came home empty-handed. SHOWKAT SHAFI-AL JAZEERA

