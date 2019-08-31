<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government on Friday intercepted a truck coming from Jigawa State, filled with 123 men and 48 motorcycles.

The truck was apprehended by the Lagos State Environment Sanitation and Special Offenses Taskforce.

According to the government, the truck was seized following a tip-off by members of the public who raised security concern about the manner with which the occupants of the truck conducted themselves.

One of the detained occupants, Shuaibu Haruna, said he left Jigawa State to work in Lagos with his motorcycle.

He claimed to have a wife and a son but said he needed to double his income to cater for his family.