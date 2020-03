The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken pictures of the gas explosion that claimed 20 lives in the state to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The governor made this known in a tweet on Monday.

Apart from 20 people that were killed in the explosion that occurred at the Abule Ado area of Lagos on Sunday, many were injured and properties damaged.

Before meeting with Buhari, Sanwo-Olu had on Monday set up a N2 billion Emergency Relief Fund to assist victims of the explosion, urging members of the public to donate.

He also announced the establishment of the “Abule Ado Emergency Relief Fund” after visiting the scene of the explosion.