The Kogi State deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Edward Onoja, voted about 11.32 a.m. at his Ogugu Ward of Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He said the election was peaceful and commended the electorate for their orderly conduct.

He said the turnout of the people was impressive and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies for performing their functions.

He said the APC will win the election.

Onoja, who is the Deputy Governor of the state said Kogi State will witness accelerated infrastructural development if the Governor Yahaya Bello is re-elected.