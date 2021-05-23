The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Sunday paid a condolence visit to Mrs Fatima Attahiru, on the death of her husband, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, who until his death on Friday in an air crash in Kaduna, was the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Aisha Buhari, who was accompanied on the visit to Niger Barracks residence of the Attahirus in Abuja by her children including Zahra, Yusuf and Amina, described the death of the late Army Chief and the other 10 officers and soldiers aboard the ill-fated Nigeria Airforce aircraft as a monumental loss to their families and the nation at large.





She also prayed that their souls rest in peace, and the Almighty grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Others who accompanied the First Lady on the condolence visit include the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen; the Director General of the National Centre for Women Development, Dr (Mrs) Ashabe Bashir, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders and other associates.

Aisha Buhari in a tweet on Sunday evening said: “I paid a condolence visit to the Family of the Late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

“The death of the Late Chief Of Army Staff and the other military officers aboard the ill-fated aircraft is a monumental loss to their families and the Nation at large”.