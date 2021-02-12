Et-UKBzXUAYPoQe. Nigeria forward Junior Ajayi is in buoyant mood after Al Ahly claimed third position at the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

Nigeria forward Junior Ajayi is in buoyant mood after Al Ahly claimed third position at the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

The African champions beat Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties in the third-place match on Thursday night.

Ajayi, who came in as a second half substitute for Walter Bwalya in the game had a goal ruled out for offside in the 67th minute.

The 25–year-old later scored Pitso Mosimane’s side fifth penalty in the shoot-out.

“Congrats to the team on a deserved victory at the FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP. Up #AlAhly 🙏🏿 ,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Ahly made history as the first African and second non-European/South American team to win two medals in the FIFA Club World Cup.

