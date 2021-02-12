



Nigeria forward Junior Ajayi is in buoyant mood after Al Ahly claimed third position at the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

The African champions beat Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties in the third-place match on Thursday night.

Ajayi, who came in as a second half substitute for Walter Bwalya in the game had a goal ruled out for offside in the 67th minute.

The 25–year-old later scored Pitso Mosimane’s side fifth penalty in the shoot-out.





“Congrats to the team on a deserved victory at the FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP. Up #AlAhly 🙏🏿 ,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Ahly made history as the first African and second non-European/South American team to win two medals in the FIFA Club World Cup.