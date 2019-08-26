Japanese wearing traditional African attires welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to their country on Monday. 3

Japanese wearing traditional African attires welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to their country on Monday.

President Buhari is in the Asian country to attend the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

The TICAD7 will take place in the City of Yokohama from August 28 to 30.

Photo of Buhari’s welcome party was shared by his New Media aide, Bashir Ahmad, on his verified Twitter handle.

Buhari was also seen in the company of the Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema and the Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Mohammed Gana Yisa on his arrival in Japan.

Japanese wearing traditional African attires welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to their country on Monday. 1

Japanese wearing traditional African attires welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to their country on Monday. 2

Japanese wearing traditional African attires welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to their country on Monday. 3

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories