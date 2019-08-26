<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Japanese wearing traditional African attires welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to their country on Monday.

President Buhari is in the Asian country to attend the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

The TICAD7 will take place in the City of Yokohama from August 28 to 30.

President @MBuhari with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Nigerian Ambassador to Japan Amb. Mohammed Gana Yisa after his arrival in Japan ahead of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development. #PMBinJapan pic.twitter.com/duFZdTqxPG — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 26, 2019

Photo of Buhari’s welcome party was shared by his New Media aide, Bashir Ahmad, on his verified Twitter handle.

Buhari was also seen in the company of the Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema and the Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Mohammed Gana Yisa on his arrival in Japan.