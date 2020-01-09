<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prospective candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have stormed the Lagos offfice of National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) to register for their National Identification Number (NIN).

The students who trooped out in their large numbers were seen as early as 7am today both in and outside the Lagos State Enrolment Centres of NIMC office at 1b Obafemi Awolowo Way, Alausa Ikeja.

This is coming after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) called on all prospective candidates for its 2020 UTME to acquire the NIN to ensure the biometric and other necessary details of a candidate were captured, to check examination malpractice.

The Acting Director-General of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Hadiza Dagabana, further explained that making NIN a criterion for all examinations in the country would help to stop impersonation and other forms of malpractices.

She informed that registration for NIN had already started at the Primary School level of education across the country.