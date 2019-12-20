<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It’s the season of love and sharing, and itel Mobile, a customer-centric brand that provides quality smartphones for everyone, has once again shown her loyalty to her customers by gifting cars to five of their customers in Lagos, Nigeria just in time for Christmas.

The excited customers, who were beyond words, were presented their cars by Kevin Zhang, itel Mobile’s Country Manager, on the 19th of December, 2019 in the presence of their families, well-wishers, and key members of itel’s management staff.

It has become a known fact that itel Mobile is not just about ensuring that quality, trendy, and affordable smartphones are what people get; but that the brand is also one that appreciates, supports, and rewards customers through regular promos and giveaways, personalized marketing activities, and their CSR initiative.

Speaking at the event, Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Communications Manager for itel Mobile, said; “The month of December is always a season that reminds us that there is much joy in giving and sharing love. While our brand is always conscious of the fact that love should be felt and shared every day, we also believe that the month of December is special and that it is good to go the extra mile for love. Also, we believe that our care and support for our customers and communities contribute to our being the mobile giant of Africa, and this is what makes us exceptional.”

With the brand ending the year 2019 on such a good note, we can’t wait to see what itel Mobile has in store for 2020.