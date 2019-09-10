IMN Ashura procession in Yobe — in pictures

Oyo State government has disclosed that it would soon begin channelization of major rivers in the State to increase flood water runoff capacity and further reduce the possibility of flooding in the State.
Senator Rochas Okorocha, immediate-past governor of Imo State, has said that Governor Emeka Ihedioha knew the implications of what he was doing which, he pointed out, made him (Ihedioha) to deny ordering his arrest.
The dream of one of the applicants seeking for the headship of the Nasarawa State Polytechnic in the ongoing recruitment of a new rector has suffered huge setback following indictments by investigation panels.
Nemanja Vidic has revealed that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was the toughest opponent he faced, as a tortuous afternoon at the Etihad left the former defensive titan reflecting on his worst game in a United shirt.