<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Son Heung-min revealed he has sent a message of apology to Everton’s Andre Gomes, after the horrific accident at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Tottenham forward was distraught after his unfortunate involvement in the incident which led to Gomes sustaining a broken ankle during the 1-1 draw between the two clubs last weekend.

Son was visibly upset after witnessing Gomes in agony on the Goodison Park turf, and was then sent off by referee Martin Atkinson for serious foul play.

But on Tuesday it was announced that his red card had been rescinded by the Football Association, ensuring the South Korean will not be banned for three games.

Son continued his recovery from his own personal trauma with two goals in the 4-0 demolition of Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but is still clearly struggling with the aftermath of the Gomes incident.

“I have text him, it’s been a really tough few days for me. I text him before I flew out [to Belgrade] and he has text me back,” he said.

“I feel really sorry. Football is a sport where something [like this] can happen, nobody wants to see this situation.

“Of course, Gomes got the injury but the people around me sent me really, really strong messages. My teammates and even Everton fans as well, as well as Tottenham fans, even from South Korea. I’m really, really grateful for that.

“Still, I feel really sorry about this situation but on the pitch I want to work for it because the team needs positive energy. I tried to work out this situation.

“I want to pay them back on the pitch. That’s all I can do. I want to respect him [Gomes] as well, and this is how I show respect – by working harder than in the past.”

Son scored twice in the second half, following an earlier striker from Giovani Lo Celso before substitute Christian Eriksen completed the rout.

Lo Celso, a deadline day loan signing from Real Betis, impressed on his first Spurs start and is focusing on making a more regular impact under Mauricio Pochettino.

He said: “Now I am understanding better and adapting better to the league and the truth is I am very happy at the moment and enjoying it more.

“I have been waiting a lot after I got injured but I am enjoying this moment and would like to thank my team-mates and the staff.

“I am very happy for my goal here at the club [but] I am much more happy for the win, especially on this difficult pitch.”