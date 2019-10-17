President Buhari receives in audience Governors of 9 States comprising the Niger Delta Development Commission Board in State House on 17th Oct 2019 South South 4: President Buhari with L-R: Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu and Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor Moses Ekpo as he receives in audience Governors of 9 States comprising the Niger Delta Development Commission Board in State House on 17th Oct 2019

Governors of the nine oil-producing states in the country have met with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss issues they say are of concern to them.

The meeting held on Thursday when the governors visited the President at the Aso Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State said the issues discussed bothered on security, economy and the development of their various states.

He said he was happy that President Buhari acknowledged the challenges highlighted and has promised to work towards resolving some of them.

The governor also spoke about the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa and called for peaceful and credible exercise.

President Buhari receives in audience Governors of 9 States comprising the Niger Delta Development Commission Board in State House on 17th Oct 2019 South South 4: President Buhari with L-R: Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu and Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor Moses Ekpo as he receives in audience Governors of 9 States comprising the Niger Delta Development Commission Board in State House on 17th Oct 2019

President Buhari receives in audience Governors of 9 States comprising the Niger Delta Development Commission Board in State House on 17th Oct 2019 South South 4: President Buhari with L-R: Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu and Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor Moses Ekpo as he receives in audience Governors of 9 States comprising the Niger Delta Development Commission Board in State House on 17th Oct 2019

President Buhari receives in audience Governors of 9 States comprising the Niger Delta Development Commission Board in State House on 17th Oct 2019 South South 4: President Buhari with L-R: Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu and Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor Moses Ekpo as he receives in audience Governors of 9 States comprising the Niger Delta Development Commission Board in State House on 17th Oct 2019

President Buhari receives in audience Governors of 9 States comprising the Niger Delta Development Commission Board in State House on 17th Oct 2019 South South 4: President Buhari with L-R: Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu and Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor Moses Ekpo as he receives in audience Governors of 9 States comprising the Niger Delta Development Commission Board in State House on 17th Oct 2019

President Buhari receives in audience Governors of 9 States comprising the Niger Delta Development Commission Board in State House on 17th Oct 2019 South South 4: President Buhari with L-R: Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu and Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor Moses Ekpo as he receives in audience Governors of 9 States comprising the Niger Delta Development Commission Board in State House on 17th Oct 2019

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories