<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Friday honoured the invitation of the State House of Assembly.

The Assembly had on Thursday summoned Fayose; a former Speaker of the House, Kola Oluwawole; former chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Mr Dapo Olagunju; former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr Kola Kolade; and the 16 Local Government chairmen elected during Fayose’s tenure over allegations bothering on misappropriation of funds.

On his verified Twitter handle, Fayose said, “I just left the Ekiti House of Assembly where I met with the Speaker and some Principal Officers. I’m a clear conscience, I fear no accusation.”