Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State says that water supply will be restored to about 7,000 homes across the state soon.

Abiodun made this known on Wednesday during his assessment tour of the Ogun State Water Corporation, Arakanga in Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

The regular supply of pipe-borne water in the state, particularly in the Abeokuta metropolis, had been disrupted by the road expansion programme of the past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

But speaking during the inspection of Arakanga Water Works, Governor Abiodun said homes in the state will start to enjoy regular water supply in the next few days.

He added that the supply, when restored to the 7,000 homes, would translate to much more than that in terms of people, assuring that “as soon as the transformer is restored, an additional 15,000 homes would have water supply restored to their various homes in the next few days.”

Abiodun disclosed that his administration had immediately interfaced with the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA) to release water to the Water Works, adding that “we have also called on the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company to restore power supply to the Corporation.”

The Governor also promised that his administration would be taking a closer look at the operations of the Water Corporation in the state, as he decried the failed investments at the Corporation in the last fifteen years, noting that his administration would look at the entire scheme and engage necessary consultants on the way forward.