Golden Eaglets of Nigeria lost 2-1 o Australia in their final Group B game at the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Friday night in Brazil.

Noah Botic finished off a fine team move in the 13th minute to break the deadlock at the Estadio Bezerrao before Peter Olawale equalizes for the Manu Garba side seven minutes later after making his first appearance in the competition with a brilliant turn from just outside the penalty area to draw his side level.

Botic, however, converted from the spot in the 54th minute when Caleb Watts made a promising run into Nigeria’s area and was brought down by Usman Ibrahim in the 18-yard box, which left the referee with no choice but to point at the penalty kick.

Garba’s side paid dearly for their missed chances in the game, making 35 attempts at goal and converting just one of their 12 shots on target but the five-time Africa Champions who won their first two games top the group with six points despite the defeat to Socceroos junior team while Ecuador came second with a goal difference and claimed a Round of 16 spot.

Australia are third on four points, and they are in good stead to reach the knockout stage but Golden Eaglets will be looking to avoid a repeat of Friday’s defeat when they play their Round of 16 matches on November 5.