



Ghana’s football followers are still basking in the euphoria of Eddie Nketiah’s involvement in the Arsenal’s FA Cup victorious outing.

The football buffs went all out rejoicing as they hoped to lure Nketiah back home to play for Black Stars.

Supporters are speculating that the Ghana national team could be aiming to persuade Nketiah to switch international allegiances after the African nation’s football association sent him a congratulatory message for winning the FA Cup.

England under-21s striker Nketiah, who is of Ghanaian descent, won his second major title in two months as the Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 to at Wembley on Saturday.

The 21-year-old saw eight minutes of action as a late substitute, after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double ensured a comeback victory, Christian Pulisic having given the Blues an early lead.





The title, which secured Arsenal a place in the 2020-21 Europa League, was Nketiah’s second of the 2019-20 season as he spent the first part of the campaign with Leeds United, who ultimately won the English Championship to seal a comeback to the Premier League.

Born to Ghanaian parents in London, the forward looks to be on the radar of the African nation who could be hoping to convince him to play for Ghana at senior level after coming through the various youth sides of England, from U18s up to the U21s.

On Saturday night, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) appeared to indicate their interest in the player with a congratulatory social media message on his latest feat.

The tweet has generated a lot of reactions, with many Ghanaian football fans excited about a hot Premier League talent being added to their ranks, although others suggested Nketiah would be better swerving the Black Stars and sticking with the Three Lions.