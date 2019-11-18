<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is satisfied with his team performance against Lesotho in Sunday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group L matchday-two fixture at the Setsoto Stadium, Maseru.

The Super Eagles came back from behind to beat the hosts 4-2 to continue their blistering start to their 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign.

Victor Osimhen was the hero , as he scored and assisted twice to lead the team to a memorable win.

Rohr however hinted that the Crocodiles gave his side more problems than the result of the game suggested.

“I want to thank Lesotho people for their hospitality. We know it will be difficult to play here [Maseru], Lesotho gave us a lot of troubles,” Rohr told a news conference.

“We are happy with the win. It put us in a good position to qualify for the competition.”

Meanwhile in other Groups L game, the Squirrels of Benin defeated Sierra Leone 1-0 also on Sunday to climb to second position in the group with three points.

Sierra Leone and Lesotho occupy third and fourth positions respectively with a point each.