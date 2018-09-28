The Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Friday said she had dedicated her Global Award of Excellence in Women and Gender Development to struggling women in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari, who made the dedication on her twitter handle shortly after receiving the award at the Nigerian House, New York, also promised to redouble her advocacy for the protection of women, child rights and gender development in the country.

The Award was conferred on her by a group, Global Empowerment Movement Corporation in USA.

Mrs Buhari said the award would boost her morale to do more for the less privileged families in Nigeria.

“I dedicate this award to all struggling women and hope that it will encourage more actions in the areas of protection against gender victimization,’’ she said.