Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets rallied back twice to beat Hungary 4-2 in their opening game at the 2019 FIFA U-17 Cup in Brazil on Saturday night.

Captain of the side, Samson Tijani got a brace with Usman Ibraheem and Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi getting the other goals.

George Komaroni and Samuel Major were on target for Hungary.

Hungary took the lead in the fourth minute after Komaroni nodded home David Laslo’s cross.

The goal jolted the Eaglets into action and they were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute after Wisdom Ubani was fouled inside the box.

Tijani took up the challenge and expertly slotted the ball into the net in the 20th minute.

Nigeria’s defensive frailties showed up again 10 minutes later when Major slotted the ball home for Hungary’s second goal of the game after a superb pass by Laslo.

The Hungarians stood firm for most part of the second half but caved in towards the end with Ibraheem and Adeniyi scoring in the 79th and 81st minutes respectively.

Tijani put the game beyond the Europeans with a sublime free kick five minutes from time.

Manu Garba’s boy’s will face Ecuador in their next game on Tuesday.