The Oromos, who make up about a third of Ethiopia's population of more than 100 million, have long complained of being marginalised during decades of authoritarian rule by governments led by politicians from other smaller ethnic groups [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Hundreds of thousands of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group on Saturday celebrated in capital Addis Ababa at the start of an annual thanksgiving festival.

Security was high, with a visible presence from security forces including snipers, for Irreecha, celebrated by the Oromo people to mark the start of the harvest season.

Thousands of people dressed in traditional white costumes arrived in buses, cars and by foot from all over the Oromia region to celebrate on the streets of the capital with dancing, singing and flag waving.

“This festivity is a symbol of a transition from darkness to a light,” said Zewidu Megrarobi, 65, a farmer from Yeka, a village located on the outskirts of Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian Federal Police said nine people were arrested on the eve of the festival for attempting to smuggle weapons into the capital.

The festival is usually held in Bishoftu, a town located in the Oromia region, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Addis Ababa.

The celebrations, which returned to the capital for the first time in 150 years, are due to be followed by a larger event on Sunday in Bishoftu.

An Ethiopian Oromo woman dressed in a traditional costume takes part in the Irreecha celebration in Addis Ababa [Tiksa Negeri-Reuters]

People sprinkle water on their body as they take part in the Irreecha celebrations [Tiksa Negeri-Reuters]

Ethiopian men dressed in traditional costumes at the Irreecha celebrations [Tiksa Negeri-Reuters]

A man waves a flag as ethnic Oromos from different parts of Ethiopia gather at Meskel square in Addis Ababa on the thanksgiving festival they celebrated for the first time in the capital [Yonas Tadesse-AFP]

Ethiopian men take part in the Irreecha celebrations [Tiksa Negeri-Reuters]

The Oromos celebrate Irreecha to thank Waaqa (God) for the blessings and mercies they have received throughout the previous year [Yonas Tadesse-AFP]

An Ethiopian man from the Alaba region dances during the Irreecha celebrations [Tiksa Negeri-Reuters]

The thanksgiving festival is celebrated at the sacred grounds of Hora Harsadi (Lake Harsadi), Bishoftu, Oromia [Yonas Tadesse-AFP]

An Ethiopian police officer stands guard as men dressed in traditional costumes arrive to take part in the Irreecha celebrations [Tiksa Negeri-Reuters]

