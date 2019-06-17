<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday, revealed that the Commission would be employing members of the National Youth Service Corps, who were outstanding during the last general elections.

He said this during the European Union for Democracy in Nigeria Donation programme at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Abuja.

Via the verified Twitter handle of INEC, Yakubu said, “I want to appreciate all @officialnyscng here and those not here. Presently, we are conducting the 2019 Election Review and we promise to reward some corp members with excellent performance in the elections with automatic employment.”