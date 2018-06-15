President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he rejected advice given to him to refrain from participating in the just-concluded Ramadan fast.

While the President was not specific as to who offered the advice, he, however, said having participated in the one-month exercise, he is now healthier to handle national issues.

Buhari spoke when residents of the Federal Capital Territory, led by the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, paid him the traditional Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation comprised lawmakers, religious leaders, some cabinet members, security chiefs and presidential aides, among others.

Buhari recalled that in 2017, he was unable to take part in the annual spiritual exercise because of the ill health that kept him away from the country for about 100 days.

The President said, “I am very grateful to the ministers and church leadership that came to say happy Eid-Fitr to those of us that have been fasting.

“A lot of people asked me if, on health grounds, I could default. I refused, because I know the value in fasting. I cannot miss it once I can do it.

“Last year, I didn’t because I was on health vacation. But this year, I have done it and I thank God because it has helped me to be much more healthier to give me the time that I need to attend to national issues.”