Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, his Women Affairs counterpart, Paulen Tallen, and many others were among dignitaries that graced the mass and wake organised in honour of late Mrs Augustina Okechukwu, wife of the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu.

The commendation mass and wake, which took place at our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Gwarimpa, Abuja, over the weekend, was a gathering of friends and associates of the family of the deceased.

Delivering his sermon during the mass, Associate Priest of the church, Rev. Fr. Matthew Onyilo, described late Tina, as she was fondly called by friends and close family members, as a very active member of the Catholic Women’s Fellowship of the Church.

The Reverend Father charged those present at the solemn event to always be ready to give account of how they have lived their lives here on earth and how they impacted humanity.

“Our activities here on earth will determine where our home will be hereafter. Remember, Jesus said ‘when I was hungry you gave me to eat, when I was thirsty, you gave me to drink…’

“Ask yourself, am I here because l am good? Am I here because I am bad? Every day we are here (on earth) we should take as an opportunity to do good and live right,” he enjoined the congregation.

The priest urged the Okechukwu family to take solace in the thought that the late mother and wife lived an exemplary life and that she died in a state of grace and will be transited to another realm.

In his written tribute to his late wife, the VON DG described her as “my organiser, a creative entrepreneur, who delved into various businesses such as horticulture, international trade, bakery, catering and real estate.”

Mr Okechukwu recalled how his late wife motivated him to move from where he was squatting with a friend to get a place of his own when it was time to get married, not minding that it was a move from a comfortable place in Abuja’s city centre to a “village“ in the outskirts without basic amenities.