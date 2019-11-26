Several passengers on a local flight in Zambia escaped unhurt after lightning struck their plane mid-air.
According to iHarare, the plane was flying from Livingstone to Lusaka, Zambia capital, when it was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm.
Fortunately, the Captain of the flight, Walter Nhiliziyo was able to land the plane safely.
