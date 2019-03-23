Survivors heading for a shelter in Chimanimani. Zinyange Auntony-Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
A tropical cyclone that struck southern Africa has caused widespread destruction believed to have affected as many as 1.5 million people in three countries. Aid agencies have called it the worst natural disaster in the region in two decades, and warned that the death toll could climb past 1,000.

High winds and heavy rains battered the region for several days before and after the powerful storm made landfall last Friday near Beira, Mozambique. Rescue workers continue to struggle to reach areas that have been cut off by floodwaters.

Here are some scenes of the devastation.

Survivors heading for a shelter in Chimanimani. Zinyange Auntony-Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
Burying the dead in Chimanimani. Zinyange Auntony-Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
A family near the ruins of their home in Chimanimani District. Philimon Bulawayo-Reuters
An aerial view of Beira, a port city of half a million people that was all but destroyed by the storm. Adrien Barbier-Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
Digging graves in Chimanimani. Zinyange Auntony-Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
Relatives waited outside a church in Chimanimani for the coffins of their loved ones to be transported for burial. Zinyange Auntony-Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
Soldiers were deployed to help people retrieve their belongings and clear their houses. Zinyange Auntony-Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
Evacuating the wounded from Chimanimani. Zinyange Auntony-Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
An aerial view of Buzi Mozambique, on Wednesday. Adrien Barbier-Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
Outside Beira, Mozambique, on Tuesday, days after the storm made landfall in the area. Adrien Barbier-Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
A woman washed her belongings in the mud in Chimanimani. Zinyange Auntony-Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
Digging through the rubble in Chimanimani. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi-Associated Press
Cleaning up a damaged house in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, on Tuesday. Zinyange Auntony-Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
