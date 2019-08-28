Famous international singer and DJ, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola (aka DJ Cuppy) on Wednesday visited internally displaced persons’ camp in Maiduguri, Borno State.
The Picture below shows where she was cheering up children during her visit to victims of conflict at the Save the Children Stabilisation Center in Maiduguri, Borno State.
