North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China’s President Xi Jinping reached a consensus on “important issues,” and agreed to build on their countries’ friendly relations “whatever the international situation,” North Korean state media reported.

Xi left the North Korean capital Pyongyang on Friday after a two-day visit, the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years. State-run news agency KCNA issued a report on Saturday of the results of the visit.

China is North Korea’s only major ally and Xi’s visit was aimed at bolstering the isolated country against pressure from United Nations sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes and stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.

The visit comes a week before Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump are due to meet at a Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, amid a trade dispute that has rattled global financial markets.

KCNA reported that during a luncheon on the final day of Xi’s visit the leaders discussed plans to strengthen collaboration, as well as their countries’ “major internal and external policies”, while exchanging views on domestic and international issues of mutual concern.

An editorial in the official China Daily on Saturday warned that Xi’s short visit to Pyongyang would not solve all the region’s problems, but pledges to help develop the North Korean economy were the right way forward.

A military parade after Mr. Xi’s arrival at Pyongyang International Airport.CreditKorean Central News Agency

Mr. Xi and Mr. Kim during the welcoming ceremony.CreditJu Peng-Xinhua, via Associated Press

The two leaders heading to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, a Pyongyang mausoleum where Mr. Kim’s father and grandfather lie. CreditShen Hong-Xinhua, via Associated Press

The leaders and their wives dined at a lavish banquet. The World Food Program says rural North Koreans are enduring severe food shortages.CreditKorean Central News Agency

North Korean children are among the performers at the mass games.CreditKorean Central News Agency

President Xi Jinping of China was welcomed by Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, with a 21-gun salute. CreditLiu Weibing-Xinhua, via Associated Press

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping wave to crowds from their motorcade upon arrival in Pyongyang. Photograph- Kcna Via Kns-AFP-Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with Chinese president Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Pyongyang international airport. Photograph- Kcna Via Kns-AFP-Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walking with Chinese president Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Pyongyang international airport in Pyongyang. Photograph- Kcna Via Kns-AFP-Getty Images

Flower to welcome Xi Jinping at Pyongyang airport. Photograph- KCNA-EPA

People wave flags to welcome Chinese president Xi Jinping at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang. Photograph- Pang Xinglei-AP

Chinese president Xi Jinping, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wave to people from the limousine as they heading to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang. Photograph- Shen Hong-AP

A military band prepares to welcome Chinese president Xi Jinping at the square of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang. Photograph- Xinhua-Barcroft Media

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol Ju meet Chinese president Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Pyongyang. Photograph- Kcna Via Kns-AFP-Getty Images

People walk on a street in Pyongyang decorated with balloons. Photograph- Newscom-Alamy Live News-Alamy Live News.

A huge portrait of Chinese president Xi Jinping is displayed at a mass games performance in Pyongyang. Photograph- Kcna Via Kns-AFP-Getty Images

Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan and North Korean leader Kim Jong-u and his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud during a mass gymnastic performance at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang. Photograph- Huang Jingwen-AP

North Korean flags are displayed during a mass gymnastic performance at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photograph- Shen Hong-AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and wife Ri Sol Ju meet Chinese president Xi Jinping during a mass games performance in Pyongyang. Photograph- Kcna Via Kns-AFP-Getty Images

