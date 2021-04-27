Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, on Monday night visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, to brief the latter on the security situation in Borno.

At the meeting held behind-closed door, Zulum was believed to have also discussed some of the major security issues affecting the North-East region.

The visit is coming on the heels of the prevailing security situation following military operations in Mainok and other parts of the North-East region.

Zulum in a statement released on Monday morning by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, empathised with the families of soldiers killed in Mainok.





He described the fallen soldiers as heroes, who died protecting the people of Borno and defending Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The governor expressed concern on incidents, especially given the fact that the insurgents have ceaselessly operated along Maiduguri – Damaturu road, impacting on the safety of travelers and residents.

Governor Zulum while giving assurances of continued collaborative efforts towards ending insurgency, also called on the military, other armed forces and volunteers at the battlefronts to remain resolute.

Zulum also urged all stakeholders at the highest levels to continually equip and support frontline troops “with the fear of God, bearing in mind that everyone will one day account for his or her doings or misdoings.”