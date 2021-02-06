



Bolu Akin Olugbade, the Ogun state born billionaire, who died from Covid19 complications on January 14th 2021 at Paelon Hospital, Lagos, has finally been buried. The Aare Onakankafo of Owu kingdom was buried on Thursday February 4th.

The previous day, a service of songs was held for him with some of his personal belongings like his library, some of his Rolls Royce cars used to adorn the hall where his service of songs was held.

The Havard law trained Bolu who would have been 65 in April was undoubtedly Nigeria’s biggest Rolls Royce connoisseur. While most of his fellow money bags collected paintings, wristwatches and precious pieces from around the world, the socialite had an insatiable obsession with Rolls Royce and left behind the largest collection of the luxury car including the latest offering, the Rolls Royce Cullian.



