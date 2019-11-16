An Edo State High Court, Criminal Division has stopped an attempt by the Nigeria Police to withdraw criminal charges against the member-elect for Ovia North East I Constituency, Mr. Dunez Onaiwu Ugiagbe.
Mrs Ejura Onoja, wife of Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, has allegedly been attacked by thugs suspected to be loyalists of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Egume, Dekina Local Government Area of the State.
The Progressives Governors Forum has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman Adams Oshiomhole to convene a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to address the party’s challenges or resign his position.
As Governor Kayode Fayemi last week presented the 2020 appropriation bill for scrutiny, the Ekiti State House of Assembly has assured that the financial proposal will be thoroughly scrutinised by the lawmakers to meet the yearnings of the populace.