Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday, met with the stakeholders in Yenagoa ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.
The meeting also featured the signing of a peace accord by stakeholders in the presence of the Chairman Traditional Rulers Council of Bayelsa State, King Alfred Diete Spiff; and representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria and that of the Chief Imam.
