Former President Goodluck Jonathan after casting his vote at his hometown polling unit, Otueke, Bayelsa State, has said that he was not happy at what he observed.

He said this on Saturday while addressing newsmen after casting his vote some minutes after 11am.

“I arrived the polling unit around 8:19am and there was no conduct of election, no journalist to observe the election,’’

He further said that throughout his participation in monitoring election in many African countries that he had never seen where election officials arrived at polling units so late.