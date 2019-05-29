<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was on Wednesday sworn-in as the 15th Governor of Lagos State at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, in Lagos Island.

With the swearing-in, Sanwo-Olu also becomes the 6th civilian governor of Lagos.

At the creamy ceremony, Sanwo-Olu was sworn-in at around 11: 40am by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke.

Earlier, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat was sworn-in as the Deputy Governor of Lagos State by the Chief Judge at around 11:20am after taking the oath of office.

Sanwo-Olu had arrived the TBS at around 10:30am decked in white attire as he was cheered by the crowd of well-wishers.

General Overseer, Mountain of Fire Ministry, Dr David Olukoya led the opening prayer with the Chief Imam of Lagos State.