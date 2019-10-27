<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Attah Igala and President Kogi State Traditional Council HRM Dr Micheal Ameh Oboni II have conferred Igala traditional title on Governor, Yahaya Bello as the Oga-Onu-ogu-Attah of the Igala kingdom.

The event was held on Saturday at the palace of the Attah of Igala, Idah and had in attendance dignitaries particularly the Deputy Speaker house of representatives, Alhaji Ahmed Wase.

The Attah of Igala noted that conferment of traditional titles by him were very rare gesture as he was always keen to give such title to worthy individuals.

The traditional ruler asserted that those who were conferred the traditional titles were well deserving sons and friends of Igala kingdom who have used their position to add value to the lives of the people.

Governor Bello in his remarks on behalf of the beneficiary thanked the royal father and the entire Igala Kingdom for being a benewell-deserving privileged gesture.

He revealed that since his visit to the Atta’s palace when he was to contest at the APC primaries in 2015, the traditional ruler adopted him as a son and since then he has been privileged to stand on the shoulder of a giant.

The governor noted that by such position he has been placed and the tremendous support of the Atta , his administration has been able to make giant steps and progress

Making reference to a quote by Attah. A Ayegba, the governor pointed out that the people of the state, particularly the Igala, Ebira and Okun were all descendants from Kwararafa. Atta affirmed that those who discriminated people of different ethnic and peddled ethnic bigotry were the real enemies mitigating the progress of the state.

Governor Bello described the Attah’s gesture as a proof that he was a true father of the state noting that whoever spoke against his action would be referred to history

The governor pointed out that his administration has made tremendous effort at ensuring the unity and togetherness of the sta by making sure that persons in the State irrespective of their ethnic or religion were treated with equity andthe fairness.

He affirmed that they as an administration were on the right path in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the State and would not rest on its oars until such desires were actualised.

Traditional titles were also conferred on the Deputy Governor of the State, Honourable Edward Onoja and the Secretary to the State Government Dr Mrs. Folashade Ayoade Arike as the Olimele-Attah and Omi ekele-Attah of the Igala Kingdom respectively