



President Muhammadu Buhari has received a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The duo, who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were accompanied on Monday by the APC Caretaker Chairperson, Mai Mala-Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe State.





Others in the entourage were Governors of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru and Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

Buhari is a member of the APC.

Daniel was governor of Ogun State from 2003 to 2011 while Bankole was Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria (2007–2011), all on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While Mr Daniel was campaign manager for the PDP presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, in 2019, Bankole contested that year’s governorship election in Ogun State on the ticket of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).