A pair of turkeys named Bread and Butter, that will be pardoned by President Donald Trump, were checked into their room at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington, DC on Monday night, while awaiting the ceremony later this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to wiki, traditionally, the President of the United States is presented with a live domestic turkey by the National Turkey Federation, usually males of the Broad Breasted White variety.

The early years also included a joint presentation with the Poultry and Egg National Board.

The ceremony dates back to the 1940s, with presidents occasionally sparing the bird presented to them.

During the Presidency of George H. W. Bush, it became a tradition for the president to issue a mock “pardon” to the turkey, sparing the turkey’s life.

This year’s Thanksgiving holds on Thursday, November 28.