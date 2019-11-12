<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers attacking midfielder Joe Aribo and six other players hit Super Eagles camp in Uyo ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers double-header against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

The 23-year-old London-born scored his first goal in the Scottish Premiership as Steven Gerrard men thumped Livingston 2-0 last weekend in his 10th appearance in the league since his summer move from League One club Charlton Athletic.

Aribo leads six other players of William Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi, Mikel Agu, Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu and Emmanuel Dennis to arrive Uyo airport

Aribo will be aiming to add maintain his fine form when Super Eagles face Squirrels of Benin for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Wednesday evening before heading to Maseru to face Crocodiles of Lesotho four days later.